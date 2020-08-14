Demon Slayer: record figures in July, the series sells eight times more than My Hero Academia

Share it:

Demon Slayer, the goose that lays the golden eggs of Weekly Shonen Jump, continues to dominate the monthly sales charts, despite the fact that the work has now been completed for several months. Oricon recently released their July reports, unveiling the Top 20 of the most profitable series and reconfirming the success of Koyoharu Gotouge's work.

The reports speak of others 5.5 billion yen collected by the franchise in July (44 million euros), which would correspond to at least 4/5 million copies sold more. The growth of the work would therefore not have suffered any slowdown, and would now be preparing to break the wall of one hundred million copies in circulation. The numbers are clearly destined to grow, given that in October sales will – presumably – suffer a further boost thanks to the release of the film Demon Slayer: Infinity Train. In all cases, it is good to specify that the ranking refers to the earnings brought by the franchise, and not exclusively from sales of the manga.

The second place in the ranking was won by Koi wa Tsuzukuyo Dokomademo, while in third position we find the lucky one Millionaire Detective. Space in the Top 10 also for some of the most popular series of the last five years like Slime life, My Hero Academia is The Promised Neverland. Kaguya-sama: Love is War stops in eleventh place while Spy x Family, Tetsuya Endo's masterpiece also arriving in Italy, closes in eighteenth position.

In the ranking reserved for manga only, Demon Slayer is in first position followed by The Promised Neverland, My Hero Academia, Kingdom and Haikyu !!. Space in tenth position also for Act-Age, the work of Tatsuya Matsuki recently interrupted after the scandal that saw the author as protagonist.