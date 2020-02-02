Demon Slayer rages in the shops and breaks his strange personal best

Share it:

Last year there was Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, a manga published on Weekly Shonen Jump that sold about 250,000 copies in volume. Despite the slow growth, he was far from being considered one of the big names. Then comes the anime of Ufotable and within a few months everything changes for the manga of Koyoharu Gotouge.

It is in fact there for all to see Demon Slayer mania that in recent months has affected not only Japan but the whole world. In the land of the Rising Sun, however, these numbers are absolutely on another level and continue to increase.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will see volume 19 in the comics store in the first days of February, for which a Record initial print run of 1.5 million copies, currently second only to ONE PIECE. Yet it seems that Shueisha must run for cover despite the huge amount of printed copies. In fact, in mid-January, one was reported on Weekly Shonen Jump emergency reprint for volume 19, scheduled for February 6, or three days after the release.

In recent days, however, the pre-orders and pressures on Shueisha have been such as to oblige the programming of one second reprint for the volume, scheduled for February 20. Two emergency reprints over the course of a single month is a more unique than rare event, even for a manga like Demon Slayer that grows with millions of copies week after week.

Among other things, the rhythm does not seem to diminish, so much so that the volume 18 of Demon Slayer has surpassed ONE PIECE 95 in recent days.