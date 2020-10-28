Demon Slayer, producer Yuma Takahashi reveals the secret behind the anime’s success

After recording an unprecedented launch in the history of Japanese cinema and grossing over 10 billion yen (about 90 million euros) in just two weeks, Demon Slayer now seems to be running out of restraints. But how is such a masterpiece built? The answer comes from the producer of the series, the brilliant Yuma Takahashi.

During an interview with the Japanese newspaper The Mainichi Shimbun, the producer explained the secret behind the success of the Ufotable series: “To get people to watch your series there are many factors to take into account, first of all the quality of the manga. For many people it is the opposite, they believe that it is the anime that helps the manga, but in truth it is the opposite. Beyond all, it is the manga that is interesting. We just tried to adapt it into anime without losing the appeal of the original work, that was our challenge. Of course the hard work, respect for comics and the excellent technique of the animators of Ufotable were central factors, but the foundation of Demon Slayer is the story, written solely by Koyoharu Gotouge.“.

Takahashi went on to discuss the changing world of anime, and how they are now available on multiple platforms: “In recent years, people have started watching anime more on streaming than on the small screen. This change was another factor. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba arrived on different platforms around the world, and unlike many other anime it was made up of two cour. It is not extremely rare, but for a new series it is very important, because it allows you to build an audience. Immediately after the conclusion of the anime, the manga had now entered the climax. For many it was the perfect opportunity to continue the story, and it helped the work to gain popularity“.

What do you think of it? Is the anime owed its success to the manga or the other way around? Let us know yours with a comment! In the meantime, we remind you that starting from next November 1st Demon Slayer and other anime will finally be available on Amazon Prime Video.