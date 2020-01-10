Demon Slayer: presented the Italian cast of the animated series of Ufotable

The winter schedule of the VVVVID platform is characterized – above all – by the dubbing in Italian of the anime of Demon Slayer, a move that is still necessary given the huge positive response of the Italian public to the UfoTable product. The Italian cast is now in the public domain, and has absolutely prominent names.
Below, you can take a look to the complete list:
- Tanjiro: Renato Novara (Monkey D. Luffy in ONE PIECE, Edward Elric in Full Metal Alchemist)
- Nezuko: Laura Cherubelli (Barbara in Little Witch Academia, Melissa Shield In My Hero Academia: Two Heroes)
- Urokodaki: Mario Zucca (God in Dragon Ball, Armstrong in Fullmetal Alchemist)
- Inosuke: Matteo De Mojana (Wam in Devilman Crybaby)
- Zenitsu: Mosé Singh (Bartholomew in ONE PIECE: Stampede)
- Kibutsuji Muzan: Claudio Moneta (Kakashi in Naruto, Goku in Dragon Ball Super)
- Kagaya Ubuyashiki: Jacopo Calatroni
- Shiori Ubuyashiki: Serena Clerici
- Kiriya Ubuyashiki: Giulia Bersani
- Genya Shinazukawa: Mattia Bressan
- Yushiro: Jacopo Calatroni
- Demon of the Hands: Patrizio Prata
- Susamaru: Chiara Francese
- Kyogai: Ruggero Andreozzi
- Sabito: Federico Zanandrea
- Hotaru Haganezuka: Marco Balzarotti
The direction of the dubbing has been entrusted to Luca Semeraro, while the adaptation and subtitles in Italian to Andrea Prodomo. What do you think? Tell us in the comments!
Demon Slayer has also conquered the Chinese market, and on the occasion of the Jump Festa the author of the work expressed herself about the bombastic success of her work.
