Demon Slayer: presented the Italian cast of the animated series of Ufotable

The winter schedule of the VVVVID platform is characterized – above all – by the dubbing in Italian of the anime of Demon Slayer, a move that is still necessary given the huge positive response of the Italian public to the UfoTable product. The Italian cast is now in the public domain, and has absolutely prominent names.

Below, you can take a look to the complete list:

Tanjiro: Renato Novara (Monkey D. Luffy in ONE PIECE, Edward Elric in Full Metal Alchemist)

Nezuko: Laura Cherubelli (Barbara in Little Witch Academia, Melissa Shield In My Hero Academia: Two Heroes)

Urokodaki: Mario Zucca (God in Dragon Ball, Armstrong in Fullmetal Alchemist)

Inosuke: Matteo De Mojana (Wam in Devilman Crybaby)

Zenitsu: Mosé Singh (Bartholomew in ONE PIECE: Stampede)

Kibutsuji Muzan: Claudio Moneta (Kakashi in Naruto, Goku in Dragon Ball Super)

Kagaya Ubuyashiki: Jacopo Calatroni

Shiori Ubuyashiki: Serena Clerici

Kiriya Ubuyashiki: Giulia Bersani

Genya Shinazukawa: Mattia Bressan

Yushiro: Jacopo Calatroni

Demon of the Hands: Patrizio Prata

Susamaru: Chiara Francese

Kyogai: Ruggero Andreozzi

Sabito: Federico Zanandrea

Hotaru Haganezuka: Marco Balzarotti

The direction of the dubbing has been entrusted to Luca Semeraro, while the adaptation and subtitles in Italian to Andrea Prodomo. What do you think? Tell us in the comments!

Demon Slayer has also conquered the Chinese market, and on the occasion of the Jump Festa the author of the work expressed herself about the bombastic success of her work.