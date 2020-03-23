Demon Slayer: presented a magnificent statue of Shinobu for almost 400 euros

Share it:

Magic Cube Studio has just opened the pre-orders for the wonderful collectible figurine dedicated to Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Pillar in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Despite the seemingly prohibitive price, set at $ 380 excluding shipping costs, the product is almost sold out with over 80% of figurines sold.

The statue depicts Shinobu while using the insect's breath, more specifically while using the technique of butterfly dance. The product is completely in resin, hand painted and is about 52 centimeters high. Magic Cube Studio has put on the market 520 pieces, but over 410 were purchased in the early hours. At the bottom you can take a look at the collectible figurine and find the Ebay link.

In the manga of Koyoharu Gotouge Shinobu Kocho is just 18 years old and is the teacher of Kanao, his successor in the role of Insect Pillar. In the second season of the anime, expected for the generic 2021, the girl should fortunately play a more prominent role.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the statue? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information on the anime of the year instead, we refer you to the news dedicated to the Demon Slayer film, whose release date will be revealed on April 10, 2020.