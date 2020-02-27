Entertainment

Demon Slayer: over 35 million fans in Japan have seen the animated series

February 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
After triumphing at the Anime Awards, the pearl of the author Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer, still continues to hit records one after the other, thanks to the success that has made the franchise one of the cornerstones of the current generation of Weekly Shonen Jump. But how many have actually seen the anime in Japan?

You can count on the fingers of one hand those titles that enjoy such an important popularity that even comic books are put on fire. The extraordinary television transposition of Demon Slayer, embellished by a mammoth technical sector, it managed to involve millions of spectators in the Rising Sun.

At home, in fact, the anime was seen by as many as 35 million viewers, about 37% of the entire population between the ages of 5 and 69. And it is not the only given to dictate amazement, as the series has received almost 49% appreciation, distancing the third season of The Attack of the Giants by more than 7 percentage points. Scary numbers but which once again confirm how much the adaptation curated by the Ufotable studio has revitalized a stagnant industry.

However, given the continuous awards that the franchise continues to win sporadically, we are sure that Demon Slayer will continue to be talked about for a long time, even more so with a film in production. And you, instead, what do you think of this frightening success of the jewel of Koyoharu Gotouge? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below.

