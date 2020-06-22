Demon Slayer: Nezuko, Uraraka and Noelle exchange clothes in a wonderful fan art

Share it:

The Reddit user Prism_Circle recently stole fans' hearts Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia is Black Clover creating a magnificent fan art. The illustration, visible at the bottom of the article, portrays Nezuko wearing the clothes of the last child of the Silva family, Uraraka in the shoes of a sweet demon and Noelle in those of the heroine.

As you can see, users have appreciated the artist's work, rewarding him with about 11,000 upvotes and making it the most voted post of the week in the My Hero Academia subreddit. Fans are certainly not new to this type of tribute, you will remember that a short time ago other artists reached a similar level of notoriety by publishing crossovers between Demon Slayer and Nier: Automata or with Princess Mononoke.

Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia are considered by many to be two of the best shonens of the last decade, and Black Clover has been passionate about a large portion of the public for three years now. In particular, the anime of Studio Pierrot has even conquered the title of anime most seen in Europe on the streaming platform Crunchyroll.

And what do you think of it? Do you like fan art? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, take advantage of the opportunity to take a look at the fun fusion between Nezuko and Broly shown on our pages a few days ago!