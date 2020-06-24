Demon Slayer: Nezuko becomes sexy in the Caffeine cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made by Ufotable brought to the screen the nice and engaging characters of the homonymous manga by Koyoharu Gotouge. The studio's excellent animations, culminating in the famous episode 19, then detonated a craze for Demon Slayer that still lasts today and that made him sales champion.

While the Demon Slayer manga celebrates 80 million copies printed with the first 21 volumes, fans still delight in making fan art and cosplay for the characters that have appeared so far in the animated transposition. In the quartet of protagonists there is Nezuko Kamado, Tanjiro's sister, who at the beginning of the series showed herself as a normal girl but who was later transformed into a demon, an event that radically changed her.

The co-star of Demon Slayer has helped his brother several times during the series and has given vent to his more violent nature, alternating it with the tender one. This is what also happens in Nezuko cosplay made by Caffeine Addict which, with multiple photos, highlights both a quiet and a sexy and violent version of Nezuko. For fans of the anime, the second photo is a bit of an enigma while those who have read the manga already know what is the reference for that version of Nezuko. Below you can see the photos of Nezuko cosplay, do you like them? Lately Nezuko has been the protagonist of a strange merger with Broly.