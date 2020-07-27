Demon Slayer: new trailer coming for the film on August 2nd?

Share it:

Almost coinciding with the first rumors about the second season of Demon Slayer an announcement has leaked from Abema TV. The streaming portal, in fact, confirmed an event entirely dedicated to the animated adaptation of the Koyoharu Gotouge manga for this weekend.

After taking charge of the announcements for Anime Japan, Abema TV it is again proving itself as the streaming channel preferred by broadcasters to sponsor their projects. In the past few hours, in fact, the portal has confirmed that a special event entirely dedicated to Demon Slayer: Saga of the Train of Infinity, the sequel film focused on the figure of Rengoku, the pillar of Fire.

It has not been revealed which news on the whole will be announced, but the first rumors confirm the presence of an extract of the closing theme and a promotional poster. This also does not exclude the presence of a new trailer of the film which, barring unforeseen circumstances, will debut in October. However, we just have to wait until Sunday to find out any updates on the highly anticipated film.

