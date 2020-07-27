Entertainment

Demon Slayer: new trailer coming for the film on August 2nd?

July 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Almost coinciding with the first rumors about the second season of Demon Slayer an announcement has leaked from Abema TV. The streaming portal, in fact, confirmed an event entirely dedicated to the animated adaptation of the Koyoharu Gotouge manga for this weekend.

After taking charge of the announcements for Anime Japan, Abema TV it is again proving itself as the streaming channel preferred by broadcasters to sponsor their projects. In the past few hours, in fact, the portal has confirmed that a special event entirely dedicated to Demon Slayer: Saga of the Train of Infinity, the sequel film focused on the figure of Rengoku, the pillar of Fire.

It has not been revealed which news on the whole will be announced, but the first rumors confirm the presence of an extract of the closing theme and a promotional poster. This also does not exclude the presence of a new trailer of the film which, barring unforeseen circumstances, will debut in October. However, we just have to wait until Sunday to find out any updates on the highly anticipated film.

READ:  Ozark Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

And you, instead, what do you expect from the event? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, in the space reserved for the comments below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.