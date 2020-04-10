Demon Slayer: new trailer and key visual for the highly anticipated film sequel scheduled for October

Share it:

To date, Demon Slayer it is one of the most important franchises in economic and popularity terms, thanks to an animated adaptation that sponsored the homonymous manga of Koyoharu Gotouge with great pomp. By virtue of this extraordinary success, ufotable recently announced the film Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen.

On March 20, if you remember, there was an event on Abema TV dedicated entirely to Demon Slayer, event postponed after April 10, probably to give the right attention to the work. As promised, the event was held regularly in Japan, despite some precautionary measures due to Coronavirus. Threat that also forced production to postpone the film's debut, no longer expected for the summer season as originally reported by rumors. The film, therefore, will officially debut at home on October 16, 2020.

In any case, the team did not miss the opportunity to tease fans by releasing a new promotional trailer and a new key visual, the same ones that you can admire at the bottom of the news. We remind you, in this regard, that the Demon Slayer film is the direct sequel to the anime and will focus on an epic adventure of the protagonists together with the Pillar of Fire, Rengoku.

And you, instead, what do you think of this new trailer? Tell us your impressions about it, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.