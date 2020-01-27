Entertainment

Demon Slayer never stops, over 40 million printed copies and new broken records

January 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The fact that the Demon Slayer manga is growing at an unsustainable rate for any entertainment product is not even news anymore, since practically every week it seems to be able to break some records. The latest sales news reported by Comic Natalie though, they really are incredible.

Indeed, Koyoharu Gotouge's work counts today over 40 million copies in circulation. To understand how important this figure is, just remember that manga of the caliber of death Note, Saint Seiya is Berserk have sold 30, 35 and 40 million copies respectively in 17, 34 and 31 years. Demon Slayer has currently sold more than 25 million copies in less than 4 years, and the Volumes go so fast that over 40 have been printed. But that's not all.

In fact, Demon Slayer sold, in January alone, more than it did in the entire calendar year 2019. On September 28 last year the work had about 12 million printed copies, and it is frankly incredible to think of how much it has grown in such a short space of time.

READ:           Golden Globes 2020: '1917' is the best dramatic film of the year

Obviously the merit is to be shared with Ufotable study, responsible for the television adaptation that a few months ago shook the entire fan base of anime fans.

The Demon Slayer manga has just released chapter 191 and is finally reaching its climax. In case you were on par with the story, don't miss the opportunity to click on the link and read our in-depth analysis.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.