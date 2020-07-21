Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Muzan Kibutsuji shows himself in a magnificent figure of almost 300 euros

The one of Demon Slayer has proved to be one of the most popular anime / manga epics of recent years, a succession of events and great characters who despite a least problematic start, have finally managed to conquer millions of readers and spectators scattered in every corner of the planet.

As you probably know, the Demon Slayer manga has now come to an end as the light novel series continues its run, with fans who continue to invade social networks, making cosplay and fanart often made with great attention to detail, a success which over time has pushed countless companies to create themed products designed to enthrall the most avid collectors.

Among the many, there are also the guys from Magic Cube Studio, who have revealed a splendid themed figures Demon Slayer and specifically dedicated to Muzan Kibutsuji. As can be seen in the images available at the bottom of the news, the work showcases the dangerous being in its female form but at the same time flanked by a terrifying creature that is not very reassuring. The product is characterized by a large amount of details, all sold at a price of 275 euros (not including shipping costs), and according to what the company has declared, only 520 pieces will be released.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that in these days a last greeting from Demon Slayer has arrived on the Jump GIGA 2020.

