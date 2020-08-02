Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Enmu and Tanjiro are the protagonists of the splendid Key Visual

August 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
A few hours ago the new trailer for Demon Slayer was shared: Mugen Train, the first film based on the incredible work of Koyoharu Gotouge. In addition to the video and release date, however, the second official key visual, and obviously also in this field the artists of Ufotable have outdone themselves.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the image, in which the mortal dance between Tanjiro Kamado and Enmu is portrayed, the first waning moon of the twelve kizuki. The illustration is simply fabulous, and fans have not missed the opportunity to fill it with appreciation with hundreds of Twitter posts.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will debut on 16 October 2020 in Japan and, considering the success of the work, it will presumably also arrive in Italy in the following months. The film will adapt chapters 53 to 69 (17 in total), the same number as those who made up the narrative arc of Mount Natagumo. The anime took seven exact episodes (about 140 minutes) to adapt the chapters in question, but in the case of films it is unlikely that the duration will exceed 100 minutes.

And what do you think of it? Do you like key visual? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of the opera then, don't miss the latest updates on season 2 of Demon Slayer.

