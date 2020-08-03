Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train, after the new trailer the fans went wild

Share it:

A few months ago we saw a new trailer for Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train, where the quartet of protagonists returned together with another key character of the film, Kyojuro Rengoku. It was difficult to resist without other news until October 2020 and for this reason only a new promotional video arrived yesterday.

Yesterday's trailer for Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train shared some unpublished scenes but also the official release date, that is October 16, 2020. Confirmed that the film will not be subject to special postponements due to the Coronavirus or other situations, the fans they are very focused on observing the scenes in the video.

With the trailer released, Demon Slayer fans indulged in joyful exterminations in seeing Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke in action again. Twitter has become a den of Demon Slayer-themed tweets, as you can see from the many reactions below. Besides the protagonists, too Rengoku proves to be loved with many dedicated phrases and gifs.

Little more than two months to go before Japan 's arrival Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train and it seems that neither the Japanese public nor the global one can fit more in the skin