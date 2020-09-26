Demon Slayer: MIYA amazes all fans with a Nezuko cosplay

The great success of the work of Koyoharu Gotoge: after the announcement of the Demon Slayer spin-off manga, we also recommend this cosplay dedicated to one of the most loved characters by Kimetsu no Yaiba fans.

At the bottom of the news you can see the shot that portrays the cosplayer MIYA in the role of the famous Nezuko. Tanjiro’s sister quickly became the darling of opera enthusiasts, thanks to her tragic history and well-chosen design. The numerous fans then began to comment on the photo, complimenting the cosplayer for the great care taken in recreating the character’s look perfectly. In the over forty comments on Instagram, many also point out the background of the photo, which recalls the scenes aired in the anime of Demon Slayer.

After the great success of the first season of the series, produced by the famous animation studio Ufotable, fans are waiting to see the next film dedicated to the events of Tanjiro and the others, which will go aired on October 16 in Japan and which will be titled “Demon Slayer – The Movie: Mugen Train“. In the meantime we leave you with our analysis of the Italian dubbing of Demon Slayer, the dubbed version is in fact present in the VVVVID catalog.