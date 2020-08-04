Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Mitsuri Kanroji is explosive in UniqueSora cosplay

August 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Demon Slayer is still popular with fans despite almost a year having passed since the end of the anime's first season. Waiting for the feature film to be released in October, dedicated products such as Uniqlo's T-shirts with Nezuko and company continue to become popular, and this shows how much fans are attached to the brand.

Those who have read the manga already know how the story ends Demon Slayer, but for those who only watch the anime there is still much to discover. One of the practically unknown characters is Mitsuri Kanroji, pillar of love and therefore one of the strongest demon hunters. The woman introduced herself for a few seconds and her gaudy and sensual appearance attracted the attention of male fans

The cosplayer UniqueSora has decided to enter the world of Demon Slayer with a disguise and that's why today we bring you this cosplay by Mitsuri Kanroji. The warrior naturally becomes colored, given the complexion of UniqueSora, but this does not however extinguish the charm of this realization. As you can see below, the hunter's clothes and hair are perfect and the haori hides many details that make everything even more realistic, even if a lot of attention will certainly fall on the prosperous breasts that emerge from the black uniform of the demon hunters. The UniqueSora cosplay it went viral in a few days, exceeding 70,000 likes.

Meanwhile, do not miss the trailer for Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train.

