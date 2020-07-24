Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Mitsuri Kanroji becomes Italian with Cinnamon Nya cosplay

July 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Last year he decreed the arrival of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba among the most popular titles ever. Sales continue to skyrocket without ever stopping, allowing the manga to outperform Hunter x Hunter and other print run titles. This also forced the protagonists and secondary characters to be the center of attention.

Among those who broke through the hearts of Demon Slayer fans: Kimetsu no Yaiba is Mitsuri Kanroji, a character who has seen very little in the anime. This, however, has not stopped fans from putting it at the center of fanart in other versions, such as the one that saw it in the Harley Quinn version, but also cosplay. Thanks to Cinnamon Nya's efforts, Mitsuri Kanroji arrives in Italy.

In the photo below we can see the cosplay by Mitsuri Kanroji made by our local girl. Pink and green hair stand out across the top half of the image, with the wig occupying a large portion of the disguise. For the rest, he wears the classic clothes of the pillar of love, with the black demon hunter uniform that opens showing the voluminous chest and then a white jacket above. We do not see the rest of the suit nor if there is already the peculiar sword of the fighter. Surely, however, the demons of the real world must be a little more careful after the appearance of this character from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

READ:  Making A Murderer : Will Series Progress For Its Third Season? Know More About It!!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.