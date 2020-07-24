Demon Slayer: Mitsuri Kanroji becomes Italian with Cinnamon Nya cosplay

Share it:

Last year he decreed the arrival of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba among the most popular titles ever. Sales continue to skyrocket without ever stopping, allowing the manga to outperform Hunter x Hunter and other print run titles. This also forced the protagonists and secondary characters to be the center of attention.

Among those who broke through the hearts of Demon Slayer fans: Kimetsu no Yaiba is Mitsuri Kanroji, a character who has seen very little in the anime. This, however, has not stopped fans from putting it at the center of fanart in other versions, such as the one that saw it in the Harley Quinn version, but also cosplay. Thanks to Cinnamon Nya's efforts, Mitsuri Kanroji arrives in Italy.

In the photo below we can see the cosplay by Mitsuri Kanroji made by our local girl. Pink and green hair stand out across the top half of the image, with the wig occupying a large portion of the disguise. For the rest, he wears the classic clothes of the pillar of love, with the black demon hunter uniform that opens showing the voluminous chest and then a white jacket above. We do not see the rest of the suit nor if there is already the peculiar sword of the fighter. Surely, however, the demons of the real world must be a little more careful after the appearance of this character from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.