Demon Slayer meets Sekiro: Tanjiro becomes the protagonist of the game thanks to a fan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The work born from the mind of Koyoharu Gotōge, Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba has not only been able to conquer millions of readers all over the world, but has quickly become one of the best-selling series, especially thanks to its animated transposition, created by Studio Ufotable.

After the announcement in March of a videogame project in development for Demon Slayer, fans of the work, which ended with chapter 205, began to imagine what it would be like to relive the extraordinary, and terrible, adventures of Tanjiro and companions with a controller.

Taking as inspiration the fantastic world of Sekiro, who has a lot in common with the universe created by Gotōge, the artist known on Twitter as @HOSHIBACKYARD has shared some images, which you can find in the post at the bottom of the news, which show us Tanjiro in the spectacular settings that characterized the video game developed by FromSoftware.

Although the fan has chosen an anime style for the representation of the characters, the interface and the ideograms that appear above the head of the protagonist to react to an enemy attack, are clear references to the story of Lupo. What do you think of this hypothetical crossover? Would you like to see a video game dedicated to Demon Slayer with this style? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that Kanao Tsuyuri came to life in a faithful cosplay, and we leave you to our review of Demon Slayer.