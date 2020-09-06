Entertainment

Demon Slayer meets Sekiro: Tanjiro becomes the protagonist of the game thanks to a fan

September 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The work born from the mind of Koyoharu Gotōge, Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba has not only been able to conquer millions of readers all over the world, but has quickly become one of the best-selling series, especially thanks to its animated transposition, created by Studio Ufotable.

After the announcement in March of a videogame project in development for Demon Slayer, fans of the work, which ended with chapter 205, began to imagine what it would be like to relive the extraordinary, and terrible, adventures of Tanjiro and companions with a controller.

Taking as inspiration the fantastic world of Sekiro, who has a lot in common with the universe created by Gotōge, the artist known on Twitter as @HOSHIBACKYARD has shared some images, which you can find in the post at the bottom of the news, which show us Tanjiro in the spectacular settings that characterized the video game developed by FromSoftware.

READ:  Dune, the Atreides in full on the new official covers of the film!

Although the fan has chosen an anime style for the representation of the characters, the interface and the ideograms that appear above the head of the protagonist to react to an enemy attack, are clear references to the story of Lupo. What do you think of this hypothetical crossover? Would you like to see a video game dedicated to Demon Slayer with this style? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that Kanao Tsuyuri came to life in a faithful cosplay, and we leave you to our review of Demon Slayer.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.