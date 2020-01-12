Demon Slayer: let's take a look at this beautiful image from the anime

Share it:

The fate of the Kamado brothers, Tanjiro and Nezuko, is the heart of the events of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and as such, it excites all fans of the series. An image from the series that highlights the link between brother and sister transpires on the internet.

In the image posted on Reddit by the hippopadu user, and that you find at the bottom of the news, we can see the two Kamado close and with a serene expression on their faces. Tanjiro smiles towards the viewer, a smile that conveys peace, but also a lot of sadness because next to it we see Nezuko forced to bite the classic bamboo gag and that reminds us that the girl is in a tragic condition, forced to hide in the basket of the older brother because of his evil-induced demonic nature Muzan Kibutsuji the demon that the two hunt and that they must defeat. On the palm of their hands we see a sparrow ready to fly. The success of the series is truly overwhelming and surprised everyone, in fact in 2019 Kimetsu No Yaiba turns out to be the most sought after manga by fans on the web and has highlighted the sales rankings in Japan, achieving important results. A success that we feel deserved and we hope will be rewarded with the quality of the mangaka author's stories Koyoharu Gotouge.

The first season of the anime has just ended, however VVVVID will enjoy a dubbed Italian version of Demon Slayer.