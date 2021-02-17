Demon Slayer leads the Top 50 best-selling manga of 2020, Oricon shows the ranking

Oricon just showed the definitive sales ranking of 2020, formalizing the top 50 positions and underlining once again the incredible success of Demon Slayer. Excluding the Gotouge manga, which he leads with over 80 million copies sold, other series have seen great growth, including Jujutsu Kaisen and SpyxFamily.

Oricon had already released the annual Top 10 last November, but it is still interesting to finally be able to take a look at the numbers recorded by other very successful works. Demon Slayer clearly competes in a competition of its own, considering that alone it achieved nearly double the sales of all other Top 10 components combined, while the numbers recorded by The Quintessential Quintuplets are positively surprising, even higher than those of The Attack of the Giants and My Hero Academia.

Outside the Top 10 we can see Dr. Stone, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Fire Force and Hanako-kun, all works also available in Italy and accompanied by one or more seasons of anime adaptations. Chainsaw Man, which will soon receive an adaptation made by MAPPA, is instead in fifteenth place, an exceptional result considering that the serialization has started just two years ago.

A little less impressive the results of Boruto and Dragon Ball Super, close to a million copies despite the enormous popularity in the West, while DAYS, the manga by Tsuyoshi Yasuda which ended a few days ago, recorded a good result with over 800,000 copies sold. .

What do you think of it? Is your favorite manga on the list? Let us know with a comment!