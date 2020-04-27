Demon Slayer: Kimtesu no Yaiba, does a sequel make sense after the finale?

Share it:

If after an endless wait the dawn has finally arisen in the last chapters of Demon Slayeron the other the manga is at its last sunset. The announcement of the climax starting from the next issue, in fact, suggests the imminent conclusion of the work, but will there be room for a future sequel?

The end of Demon Slayer will certainly mark the turning point for Weekly Shonen Jump, after the manga of Koyoharu Gotouge broke hundreds of records one after the other originally belonging to ONE PIECE. Inevitably, fans began to speculate on the net about a possible return of Tanjiro in a possible sequel, especially following the latest implications of the comic strip of the same name.

The survival of the protagonist to Muzan's desperate attempt, in fact, opened one glimpse into the future of the franchise, especially by virtue of Shueisha's need to keep the series sales high. The Japanese giant would hardly miss the opportunity to keep the hen alive from the golden eggs of Demon Slayer and this could push the author to create a sequel. However, it is undeniable that with the alleged death of Muzan there are not many margins to continue the narrative, but it is true that the imagination of Kimetsu no Yaiba is still largely a mystery. And it is not excluded that among these secrets there may be an even greater threat to our heroes.

Concluding a work at its peak is certainly ideal for an author who, however, will always have to take into account editorial needs. And you, however, find space for a possible following? The space dedicated to comments is at your most complete disposal.