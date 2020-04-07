Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the anime's birthday is being celebrated these days

Share it:

Koyoharu Gotouge's manga received an anime from the Ufotable studio, complete with an announcement on Weekly Shonen Jump. In the months leading up to that April broadcast, few thought that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it would become a resounding success capable of rivaling the giants of the sector.

The 26 episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba began on April 6, 2019 airing on various broadcasters, while in Italy the title was purchased by VVVVID who began publishing it along with two of the most anticipated titles of the season, One-Punch Man season 2 and The Attack of the Giants season 3 part 2.

A few months later, with the conclusion of the other two souls, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba completely conquered the stage of the world of animation and in the final stages he was one of the most followed souls. The success obtained by the anime unleashed a real chaos in the manga world as well since October onwards Sales of the Demon Slayer manga have only increased reaching figures close to those of ONE PIECE.

At the moment the anime has not yet gotten a second season as the film Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen is in preparation.