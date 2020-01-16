Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has already broken his 2019 record

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From an unknown manga, at the end of 2019 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba surprised everyone. It was not believed possible that a work by an unknown author who sold just under 300,000 copies by volume would explode within a few weeks to triple the copies sold, and this only thanks to the anime of Ufotable.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba found himself in fight with weapons seems with ONE PIECE, overcoming him in the final rush and getting the first place in the overall sales ranking by series of Oricon 2019. 2020, however, seems to continue to laugh at Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba who is continuing to ring successes.

After exceeding one million copies, also putting himself behind in the classification of single volumes The Attack of the Giants, a new record for the title arrives. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba sold in the editorial year 2020 (which runs from mid November 2019 to mid November 2020) 12,882,197 copies. The number was reached this week, in which the various manga tankobons sold an additional million copies.

With these latest figures, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in 2020 broke the 2019 sales record, which settled on a figure of 12,057,628 copies sold. Pending the arrival of volume 19 on February 4, which will help further increase the numbers, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba definitively launches the challenge to ONE PIECE. Will he be able to sell two million copies in a single volume later this year?