Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 203, dawn has risen as the story goes towards the end

April 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga has never been cheerful. Koyoharu Gotouge inserted fear, despair and darkness from the first chapter, when Tanjiro Kamado had to witness the remains of his family massacred and a sister transformed into a man-eating being. After years of struggle, his battle is almost over.

From a few minutes on MangaPlus chapter 203 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which continues the fight with Kibutsuji Muzan. The demonic being transferred his blood to Tanjiro in order to make the boy inherit his will. After injuring his companions, Tanjiro's body receives the medicine prepared by Shinobu and in this chapter we see his mental struggle with the demonic influence of Muzan.

In a blow and continuous response, Kibutsuji Muzan tries to pull into the dark and demonic tumors the spirit of Tanjiro, while from above approach wisteria flowers that repel demons. The protagonist of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba tries to pull himself up despite the weight until he sees the hand of Nezuko tick among the flowers. Thanks to that and to the hands of his friends who arrive later, Tanjiro leaves Muzan and returns to the human world.

His body is being treated and, fortunately, none of those who attacked appear to have suffered lethal damage. Yushiro, in a shady building, thanks everyone for their efforts to eliminate evil. Dawn rises as the finale of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 203 prepares for climax of history.

