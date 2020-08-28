Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Kanao Tsuyuri will win you over with this Kleiner Pixel cosplay

August 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Besides the quartet of protagonists, in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba there are many other characters. Most of these are divided between the group of demon hunters, the good ones, and the demons, the opponents to be defeated to restore peace to Japan. To help out with other missions there is Tsuyuri Kanao.

The girl has a sad past behind her but the two Kocho sisters saved her from a life of poverty and abuse. Little has been seen in the Demon Slayer anime so far, but her few interactions with Tanjiro Kamado have already led her to be the protagonist of some ship from fans. Ufotable also remembered the girl with a poster showing Kanao, Shinobu and Kanae all together.

Kanao’s brown hair is pulled up right into a pigtail thanks to a butterfly-shaped hair clip, while wearing the classic black demon hunter uniform. Her purple eyes dazzle those who look at her, and that’s what happens to everyone who sees the new disguise of Small pixel. With two photos, the girl shows hers cosplay by Kanao Tsuyuri, well made and with many well-kept details.

READ:  the 5 most iconic roles of the X-Files star

Kanao doesn’t look like he’ll be featured in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Train movie, whose trailer has been well received by fans.

