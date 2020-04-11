Demon Slayer: js cosplay creates a faithful and excellent interpretation of Nezuko

Share it:

The anime's first anniversary left us with a revolutionary franchise, a true sales and popularity champion. The fame of Demon SlayerFurthermore, it is certified by the many manifestations of creativity that fans dedicate to it occasionally with extraordinary cosplay.

The heroines of the series, in fact, are highly appreciated by the community, and it is no coincidence that Magic Cube Studio wanted to dedicate a € 400 action figure to Shinobu. Similarly, Nezuko is very popular with cosplayers, as evidenced by the many interpretations that fans dedicate to her daily. The last of them, however, has been greatly appreciated by fans.

The personal interpretation of JS Cosplay, the same one that we have proposed to you at the bottom of the news, proposes the young demon in the instant in which it comes out of the box used by his brother to carry it with him even during the light of day. In particular, fans appreciated the loyalty of the cosplay to the character who carefully took care of the details of the clothing and the look, reflecting the many appreciation manifestations attached to the photo.

We also take advantage of this to remind you that the anime is about to return to the movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Ressha-Hen, who showed a new promotional trailer yesterday. And you, instead, what do you think of the interpretation of JS, do you like it? Let us know with a comment in the appropriate box below.