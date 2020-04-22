Demon Slayer is in history: an important ONE PIECE record has disintegrated

Share it:

Since the anime broadcast ended in September 2019, the manga by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it literally exploded. What was thought to be an abnormal but temporary sale soon turned into an incredible sequence of millions of copies sold week after week.

The Coronavirus was not enough to slow down the sales of the Demon Slayer volumes: Kimetsu no Yaiba that for the past few weeks had already set the ten-year record of ONE PIECE. In 2011, Eiichiro Oda's manga peaked in one year in a Japanese editorial year, placing 37,996,373 copies in 52 weeks.

This record that seemed to remain for decades to come was instead literally disintegrated by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Tonight, the Oricon company announced new weekly data certifying that the Koyoharu Gotouge manga sold 1,044,989 copies. Adding these figures to those of the previous weeks, in this one even the first half of 2020 Demon Slayer has sold 38,191,494 copies.

Therefore from this week Demon Slayer has officially beaten ONE PIECE and he will have 31 weeks to improve the numbers. If it even went halfway through the current rhythm, Demon Slayer could get to even exceed 50 million copies sold in one year. Meanwhile, with the latest sales, Demon Slayer is preparing to surpass the sales of ONE PIECE also as regards the unique volumes. Recall that the Japanese reference year runs from late November 2019 to mid November 2020 and half of the year will be marked by the third week of May.