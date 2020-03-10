Demon Slayer is impregnable: the sales monopoly is one month old

Share it:

Even in this climate of instability due to the spread of Covid-19, the jewel of the author Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer continues to grind sales and collections from all fronts. The manga, in particular, has reached an extraordinary record and now seems unattainable by rivals.

Next to touch the second hundreds of releases, Demon Slayer approaches the finale with chapter 196, dedicating part of the episode to the young woman Nezukostruggling with an inner struggle. However, the great success of the work seems unstoppable, as the series has recently reached a new extraordinary milestone. The portal Oricon it revealed that the manga, even this week, has maintained the total monopoly of the top 10 best-selling titles.

To surprise, however, is that the manga has held the throne for a month now, an incredible amount of time for a single series. In addition, the portal has a collection of the franchise of about 9 million dollars thanks to the sales of the physical format of the work, including volumes, Blu-Ray and more. What transpires from the data further certifies the indisputable popularity of Demon Slayer, now radically protagonist of the current generation of Weekly Shonen Jump.

