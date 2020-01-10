Demon Slayer is available in Italian on VVVVID, all the news of the winter schedule

Share it:

VVVVID, the famous legal streaming site focused on anime distribution, confirmed a few minutes ago that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is Sword Art Online 1 and 2 will be available in the winter schedule with the Italian dubbing. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at all the news.

To take stock of the situation, VVVVID's 2020 will open with My Hero Academia 4, currently in the closing bars of the Overhaul narrative arc. Among the other simulcasts are also ID: INVADED, the original series of Ei Aoki that just a week ago debuted with the first two episodes, Darwin's Game, the new anime of Nexus study taken from the manga of FLIPFLOPs, and the most famous Magic Record.

All three souls have received generally positive ratings and will consist of a single cour. Specifically, the first season of Darwin's Game will end with episode number 11 while those of ID: INVADED and Magia Record will end with episode 13.

To complete the list there are two great classics: the highly appreciated anime of 2012 Jammin Apollon ' and the 2007 series Mononoke. Both are considered to be two of the most interesting anime of the 2000s and consist of 12 episodes each.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow any of these series?