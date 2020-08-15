Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Inosuke will blow your mind in the ZUMI cosplay

August 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Demon Slayer is one of the most successful projects of recent years, thanks to an anime adaptation that made the success of the homonymous manga by Koyoharu Gotouge global. As if that weren't enough, the mighty economic machine triggered by the TV series has even convinced Sony to take a step forward in the Japanese animation industry.

A year after episode 19, the episode that actually started thewas of the Demon Slayer phenomenon, continues to amaze the popularity of the franchise, still growing according to sales and the huge lines at stores with limited edition themed products. In any case, success would not be such without the help of a huge community, the same one that even at the end of the serialization of the manga has continued to support the saga of demon hunters.

In this regard, one of the most famous cosplay regarding the work is signed zumiii_zhr, an enthusiast who made himself known also thanks to his personal interpretation of Inosuke Hashibara, the same one that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which received something like 14 thousand expressions of appreciation on Instragram. Fans, in fact, greatly appreciated the final rendering of the cosplay very similar to the original counterpart.

And you, instead, what do you think of the interpretation of ZUMI, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.

