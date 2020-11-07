Demon Slayer: Inosuke is ready to bite in RageGearProps cosplay

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become very famous in the last year and the episodes of last year are still on everyone’s lips. There are those who then jumped on the manga, those who are waiting for the anime and the Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train. The interest in these characters created by Koyoharu Gotouge is now very intense.

Between the desire to discover all Tanjiro’s techniques al passato di Kibutsuji Muzan and the various curiosities about Nezuko, there is also Inosuke that many Demon Slayer fans have focused on. The ferocious boy who grew up in the jungle has given many headaches to both the protagonists and his enemies, showing himself in the middle of the first season of the anime.

Even though he has a very pretty and feminine face, in reality he is a savage who cannot regulate himself with words or gestures. He wears a boar-shaped headdress on his head, while the clothes are made from various furs. His swords are distinctive, as they are heavily chipped and don’t cut as well as a normal blade.

The character can now be seen in the new Inosuke cosplay created by Rage Gear Props. The cosplayer fan posted various pictures on his profile about this weird demon slayer guy. Below you can see these photos, do you like it?