Demon Slayer: Infinty Train, here’s how long the film will last

After a year of waiting, the demon hunters are about to return with great fanfare and to the big screen through the new animated film entitled Demon Slayer: Infinity Train. The direct sequel to the first season of the anime will pick up the events right where we left off, offering a heart-pounding saga.

Next October 16th the new feature film linked to the franchise will make its debut in Japan Koyoharu Gotouge which will bring the events of Tanjiro and Nezuko back into vogue. In this regard, we suggest you take a look at the latest promotional trailer for the film released just a few days ago.

However, currently no news has been revealed regarding the rumored Demon Slayer 2 which, according to rumors, should debut around 2021. However, it is not impossible to expect some additional information on the occasion of the launch of the film, perhaps at the end. of the screening with a sudden teaser. Therefore, we suggest you continue to follow us so as not to miss any updates related to the follow-up to Demon Slayer.

But how long will the feature film actually last in the Japanese cinemas? The first leaks revealed the actual length of the film fixed with a duration of 1 hour and 57 minutes. A more than discreet minute to carefully adapt one of the most awaited sagas by fans of the series. And you, instead, what do you expect from this film? Let us know with a comment below.