Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, revealed the presence of new characters in the film

After the great success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, we begin to talk about the plot of the feature film and in particular about some of the next characters in the work of Koyoharu Gotouge that we will meet in the film.

Attention in the news there will be spoilers, continue reading only if you already know the story of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train.

As you know, the feature film is directly linked to the end of the first season of the Ufotable anime, transposing the “Saga of the Infinity Train“. In the promotional material dedicated to the film there were only the protagonists, Tanjiro, Nezuko and their two friends, Zenitsu and Inosuke, engaged in a mission together with the Pillar of Fire Kyojuro Rengoku. Now instead we discover the identity of some characters who will make their debut in the film: it is Shinjuro Rengoku, voiced by Rikiya Koyama, Ruka Rengoku, on which Megumi Toyoguchi, Senjuro Rengoku and He comes, voiced by Junya Enoki and Akira Ishida respectively. Fans who have already read the volumes focused on this saga know some of these names well, the others will have to wait for the arrival of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train in Italy, the work will in fact be distributed by Dynit, although not for now. the release date has yet to be announced.