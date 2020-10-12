Demon Slayer Infinity Train, pre-sales chaos: crashed sites and over 200,000 queued users

Expectations for the Demon Slayer film are skyrocketing, but probably no one expected such a warm welcome from the Japanese audience. A few hours ago, in fact, Ufotable formalized the opening of the presales for the first weekend in theaters, and the websites of major distributors literally crashed.

Once the opening hours of the presales have come, United Cinemas announced via a Twitter post that the site would be struggling to meet fan requests due to the number of connected users, and asked all viewers to be patient and try to place the order again.

TOHO, one of the largest Japanese distributors, managed to keep the servers online, but a user saw a message appear in front of him reporting over 200,000 queued users. Likewise, the AEON Cinema and All Movie Theaters sites have crashed and come back online multiple times. The three sites ended up in Japanese Twitter trends, as numerous viewers continued to post asking for purchase information.

The queues for it would seem to be interminable, and we remind you that due to Covid regulations ticket sales must be stopped once the total of 2.5 million spectators in the theaters has been reached. Ufotable has not yet expressed itself on the subject, but a few hours ago the team announced that anyone who goes to the cinema will receive, in addition to the first issue of the Rengoku spin-off, also a drawing made by Koyoharu Gotouge.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train will be released in Japanese theaters on October 16, 2020, and in the West during 2021. Homura, the new single from LiSA which is part of the film’s soundtrack, is now available for listening.