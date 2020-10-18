Demon Slayer: Infinity Train LiSA gets excited singing live the new song “Homura”

To celebrate the release of the film Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, the famous YouTube channel THE FIRST TAKE invited the Japanese singer again LiSA, asking her to sing live the track composed specifically for the film. After a chilling performance, the singer got excited and even shed a few tears.

LiSA had already been a guest at THE FIRST TAKE in 2019, singing the opening of Demon Slayer in a video that currently has nearly 80 million views. Gurenge, the track in question, is the only one composed by a female artist to have managed to exceed one million in Oricon digital sales and currently has about 100 million plays on Spotify.

In the video visible at the top of the news instead, LiSA sang in one take Homura, the song composed specifically for Demon Slayer: Infinity Train and dedicated to the character of Rengoku. The clip surpassed four million views in 24 hours and is destined to explode after the film’s release in the west.

Ufotable and LiSA have therefore renewed their collaboration after the success of the first season of Demon Slayer, and will probably do it again for the release of Season 2. We remind you that the film recently broke the record for the best opening weekend in the Japanese cinemas with around 4 billion yen grossed (30 million euros) in two days, and the launch in the West planned for 2021 it could even allow him to break the 100 million euro wall.

