Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, LiSA celebrates: record figures for the single “Homura”

Oricon recently reported that LiSA’s new single “Homura”, included on the LEO-NiNE album as well as part of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Train soundtrack, took the top spot on the Japanese weekly charts three weekends in a row, equaling the record set by SMAP’s Dangan Fighter in 2007/2008.

With 32,000 physical copies and approximately 110,000 digital copies sold in just two weeks, the single has already been certified gold by Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ), and promises to be one of the singer’s biggest hits. For the moment, however, it seems impossible to reach “Gurenge”, triple platinum disc and the first song by a Japanese female artist to exceed one million Oricon digital sales.

As for streaming playbacks, Homura appears to be in the process of obtaining the first certifications, with more than 9 million plays on Spotify and around 40 million views on YouTube. The numbers are set to double, if not triple, after the film’s release in the West and China.

What do you think of it? Have you already listened to Homura? Let us know your opinion on the piece by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven’t done it yet, don’t miss the singer’s live piano and voice performance, also available on The First Take YouTube channel.