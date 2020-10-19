Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, here are the official data: 4.62 billion yen in three days

Finally here we are. A few moments ago, in Japan, the official numbers regarding the takings of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train were unveiled, after three days of stay in theaters. The projection of 4 billion yen carried out by the analysts turned out to be incorrect, since in reality, the film, almost got five.

Famitsu and the historic Japanese newspaper The Mainichi Shimbun they released the official numbers a few hours ago, reporting that Demon Slayer: Infinity Train sold 3,424,930 tickets and grossed a total of 4,623,117,450 yen (just over 37 million euros) from the morning of Friday 16 to midnight on Sunday 18 October 2020. The film sold 910,507 tickets and recorded profits of 1,268,724,700 yen (about 10 million euros) on the first day, recording the best story debut for a film screened in Japan.

As for the second and third days, the figures speak of 1,270,234 tickets sold and 1,701,723,350 yen (13.7 million euros) collected on Saturday, and 1,239,752 accesses and 1,652,669,400 yen ( 13.3 million euros) obtained on Sunday. The film broke all records: best opening day, best daily collection, best opening weekend, highest number of screenings, best weekend for an animated film and so on.

Your Name, Makoto Shinkai’s masterpiece, grossed 1,277,960,000 yen (just under 10 million euros) in the first three days, while Weathering With You it did a little better, with 1,643,809,400 yen (about 13 million euros) in the same time frame. Demon Slayer: Infinity Train has grossed almost triple, and has already beaten the total gross of most of the anime films in recent years, including Dragon Ball Super Broly, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Violet Evergarden and many more.

What do you think of it? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven’t done it yet, don’t miss the chance to hear the new track of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, “Homura”, sung live by the Japanese star LiSA.