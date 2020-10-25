Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, flames and tears in the new, exciting trailer for the film

Ufotable just posted a new trailer for Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, in view of the conclusion of the second weekend of screening in Japanese cinemas. Unlike the first teasers, the latest video reveals the presence of some important characters and shows some exciting fight scenes starring Tanjiro and Rengoku.

Below you can take a look at the trailer published by Ufotable, in which the fearsome Akaza is shown for the first time, Third Crescent Moon in the service of Kibutsuji Muzan. The clip shows the battle between the demon and Rengoku, with LiSA’s beautiful song “Homura” in the background. The two, among other things, are also the protagonists of the third official poster.

The animation studio also revealed to the general public that Akaza is played by the talented Akira Ashida, still fresh from the excellent work done with Sword Art Online: Alicization. Among others, Rikiya Koyama plays Rengoku’s father, Junya Enoki the younger brother and Megumi Toyaguchi the mother.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train grossed 4.62 billion yen in its first weekend, and most likely will have doubled that figure before midnight today. The final data will arrive between Monday 26 and Tuesday 27, but forecasts speak of a figure between 8 and 10 billion in total (about 70/80 million euros).

And what do you think of this trailer? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that the Demon Slayer film will also arrive in Italy in 2021, courtesy of Dynit.