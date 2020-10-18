Demon Slayer: Infinity Train beats Matrix, is the best launch in history in Japan

A few hours ago, the newspaper Nikkan Sports has officially confirmed the first sales figures for Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, the sequel to the world famous series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The film, as reported, it would have grossed about 1.2 billion yen Friday 16 October, e another 1.8 billion the next day.

The first reports were of 1.34 billion yen obtained on the first day, but the Japanese newspaper made a reassessment after listening to some insiders. The proceeds of the second day still remain to be confirmed, but even considering a minimum margin of error, it is now official that this is the best opening weekend for a film in Japanese cinemas.

This record covers any type of film, animated or otherwise, and was previously held by Matrix: Reloaded with 2.2 billion collected in two days. Demon Slayer: Infinity Train currently sits on a total of 2.6 / 3 billion yen obtained between Friday and Saturday, and according to the leaker Spytrue, the film would have recorded revenues equal to one billion yen during the day today.

As for domestic receipts, the first film based on the work of Koyoharu Gotouge should therefore have already passed My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (1.5 billion in one month) Dragon Ball Super Broly (4 billion yen in 24 days) and almost reached ONE PIECE: Stampede (5.5 billion in two months). The real goal remains however Your Name, still at 25 billion yen collected at home.

The data should be officially confirmed later in the week, but the margin for error remains minimal. We remind you that according to some rumors, the second season of Demon Slayer is already in production.