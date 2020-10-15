Demon Slayer: Infinity Train arrives in theaters, tickets sold without Covid restrictions

That Demon Slayer is having unforeseen effects on Japanese society he had deduced when the first volumes continued to sell for months without stopping. The event of the thefts in an onsen of the volumes of Demon Slayer is only the latest in a series of follies that the Japanese are committing to be able to witness the continuation of the manga.

Now the fever for the film has arrived. Demon Slayer: Infinity Train caused the booking sites to crash and therefore there will be a flood of people in Japanese cinemas. Some cinema chains have already run for cover and, to meet the expected audience expectations, they have decided to remove anti-covid restrictions from theaters on the first weekend of release.

In particular it was the chain of TOHO cinemas to confirm that Tickets for all seats in theaters on the occasion of the movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Train will be sold from 16 to 18 October. For the moment, government restrictions do not prohibit such a choice since from 19 September it is possible to let the public into a full theater, however it is forbidden to eat during the film if the theater is over 50% full.

This testifies once again how much Demon Slayer: Infinity Train is expected. Now all that remains is to discover the data at the box office.