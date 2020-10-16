Demon Slayer: Infinity Train arrives in Italy, it’s official! Dynit’s announcement

The first season of Demon Slayer ended last year with the 2-cour classics broadcast simultaneously in Italy on Dynit. Season 1 of Demon Slayer has been a great one and has resulted in a huge increase in popularity for the franchise which is now moving forward with the lungometraggio Demon Slayer: Infinity Train.

October 16, or today, is the date designated for the Japanese debut for the feature film. The arrival of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train forced cinemas to remove anti-Covid restrictions, both the audience that is expected. While in Japan it is now possible to see it for the public, it seems that in Italy we won’t have to wait that long.

On its Facebook page, Dynit had announced an announcement for 9:30 this morning and the post you can see below then revealed it all. Demon Slayer: Infinity Train will arrive in Italy, however Dynit has not yet announced dates or if the event will be available at the cinema or only in streaming given the particular period that the industry is going through, or if it will be dubbed or subtitled.

All that remains is to wait for other statements from the publisher in the coming weeks and hope that Demon Slayer: Infinity Train will be able to arrive safely in our cinemas.