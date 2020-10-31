Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, 10 million tickets have been sold in Japan

The success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train continues: the feature film set in the world born from the mind of Koyoharu Gotoge has reached the figure of 10 million tickets sold in Japanese cinemas.

This was announced by the cast of the film, in particular Natsuki Hanae, Satoshi Hino and Akira Ishida, voices of Tanjiro, Kyojuro Rengoku and Akaza respectively, during an event that was held in a cinema in the Japanese capital. Demon Slayer: Infinity Train made its debut last October 16, immediately becoming one of the most viewed works by anime fans, interested in finding out how the story of Tanjiro continues after the events of the first season, produced by Ufotable and which has been a great success, becoming in a short time one of the best-selling manga in the world.

The success of the film was therefore assured, even if no one expected it sale of 10 million tickets two weeks after its debut, leading many to think that Demon Slayer: Infinity Train could become the most profitable Japanese film. In recent days Dynit announced that it has purchased the rights to the feature film, even if we still don’t know the release date and if it will be possible to see it in streaming or if we will have to wait for the reopening of the cinemas.