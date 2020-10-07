Demon Slayer: in the oneshot chapter Rengoku will have to face a new demon

The vicissitudes of Tanjiro and Nezuko from Demon Slayer have now come to an end, but the universe created by Koyoharu Gotoge is certainly not destined to end so soon. In fact, a special volume will be drawn from the work, in which the public will get to know a new demon.

The protagonist of the one-shot chapter of Demon Slayer will be Kyojuro Rengoku, one of the strongest members of the Demon Salyer Corps. This new volume will offer us a complete view of first missions undertaken by Rengoku, plunging readers into a dark story of death and destruction. On the other hand, being a demon killer means traveling in the dark and facing atrocious beings.

Entitled “Rengoku Volume 0”, the comic will present the first mission within the Demon Slayer Corps of a young Rengoku. In the role of antagonist we will find a new demon who will reveal himself in the form of an old man, who, armed with a flute, is able to immobilize his victims. Rengoku’s first mission seems almost a failure, proving that the role of demon slayer is difficult and it is certainly not a task for everyone. What do you think of Rengoku’s first adventure? Would you like to explore its history more? While waiting to read this new volume, fans of the saga can admire the sneakers inspired by Demon Slayer.