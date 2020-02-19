Demon Slayer: in chapter 194 the final confrontation is about to end?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The clash between Tanjiro and Muzan continues unabated, but with each exit the end of the fight approaches. Although weakened, the first demon is an extremely powerful creature and the protagonist is forced to go beyond his limits to keep up with him. Attention, follow the spoiler for Chapter 194 by Demon Salyer.

Muzan's weakness, which stemmed from brilliant plan of Tamayo and Shinobu to strengthen the cure with a second poison, he mistakenly convinced the Pillars for a moment to be able to keep up with the villain until the dawn arrives. However, despite being 9000 years old, Muzan is still too strong and he managed to defeat the hunters, however, only to be stopped by Tanjiro's temperance.

Our hero, in fact, is attempting to acquire mastery with the Breath of the Sun in order to unlock the legendary 13th technique. Due to the difficulties of the company, Tanjiro loses control of breathing and only the intervention of a now blind Iguro avoids the worst. The pillar, supported by the sight of the faithful snake companion, manages to assist Kamado in the clash and push Muzan to further force his regeneration until discovering the wounds inflicted several years earlier by Yoriichi. The damage that the hunter had caused in Kibutsuji was so profound that it tore the cells at the molecular level, to the point that they were now impossible to heal completely. At the sight of the scars, Tanjiro understands that Muzan is now heavily weakened and prepares to hit the ancient wounds to definitively close the clash.

That the fight has now come the fateful end? Tell us your impressions about the Chapter 194 of Demon Slayer with a comment in the appropriate box below.