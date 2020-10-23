Demon Slayer: Homura single records over 10 million plays in one week

Thanks to the opening of Demon Slayer, “Gurenge”, the LiSA singer achieved worldwide success. The opening has broken many download records and it seems that the singer is about to beat them once again thanks to the soundtrack of the film Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, “Homura”.

He film Demon Slayer: Infinity Train was released in Japanese theaters last week and had a success never seen before. The film, which stars Tanjiro, Nezuko and their traveling companions, who board a train infested with supernatural forces, and continues the story of the first season of the anime.

While the second season of the anime has not yet been confirmed by the studio responsible for producing the anime, Ufotable, there are rumors that make us think that the announcement of the second season of Demon Slayer will arrive very soon. While LiSA beats all records, it wouldn’t surprise us if the Japanese singer was always in charge of the anime’s second opening!

The singer’s official Twitter account, LiSA_Staff, tweeted that the music video for the song “Homura” was viewed about 10 million times in a week.

The release date of the film in Italy has not yet been confirmed, and the second part of the series will probably see the light in 2021. The story of Tanjiro will continue to excite us! In the meantime, don’t miss this perfect Nezuko cosplay!