Demon Slayer: here is the metal version of the first opening Gurenge

Demon Slayer It probably wouldn’t be as popular without its opening Gurenge, by Japanese singer LiSA, which has hit the charts and several records since its release. A fan of the series wanted to pay homage to the famous opening with a metal version.

The artist in question is Thai McGrath, who did an extraordinary job in conceiving and creating this adaptation of the song that accompanied the adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko and the other protagonists of Demon Slayer, and in the video of the performance we can also find some cosplay!

Although we have no news of any, it could be the artist who will give the voice to the theme song of the second season, we can think that LiSA will be involved once again, given the worldwide success that the first acronym had. In fact, the artist has also created a song for the film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, “Homura”. The single accompanied our protagonists Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke in this supernatural train, accompanied by the Hashira of the flame, Rengoku.

The manga has ended, ending the adventure of the Kamado brothers and leaving much material to be adapted into anime. Meanwhile, the protagonists of Demon Slayer come from Japanese McDonald’s and here are some reasons why Demon Slayer should have a live action adaptation.