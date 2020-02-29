Demon Slayer: here is one of the best Shinobu cosplay you have ever seen

Share it:

The franchise of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba teeming with extravagant and well-characterized characters, especially thanks to the extraordinary talent as a writer of the author Koyoharu Gotouge. And it is precisely this narrative talent that has allowed the manga to challenge a work like ONE PIECE.

The characters of the opera, starting from the protagonists up to the villains, have a solid and intriguing story, which despite not coming out of some of the clichés of the target shonen are still satisfying. Among the characters of Demon Slayer most appreciated, especially by readers of the paper counterpart, is Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Pillar, expert in medical practices and fierce fighter.

It is no coincidence, in this regard, that the latest cosplay of the aforementioned character made by Ays left the fans in suspense. The interpretation in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, seems at first almost a drawing, to then notice at a closer look the extraordinary photographic result and the excellent work in the post-production phase. Specifically, fans have found in Ays the perfect counterpart of Shinobu in flesh and blood, with considerable attention to the hair and appearance of the character.

And you, instead, what do you think of this extraordinary cosplay, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having retrieved our Review of Demon Slayer.