Demon Slayer, here are the hilarious artworks created by an author for his daughter

Masayuki Ishikawa, author of seinen manga of the caliber of Moyasimon is Maria the Virgin Witch, went viral on social media after posting i two artworks requested by his young daughter, who apparently even advised dad to "work on something more like Demon Slayer, rather than strange manga like Moyasimon".

Ishikawa obviously wasted no time, and satisfied her little girl by hanging a retracting fanart on the bedroom door Gyokko is Hantengu, respectively the fifth and fourth upper demonic moon of the villain Muzan Kibutsuji. Bewildered, the daughter asked "Why the two of them?"and after being heard"I think they are cute!"replied again"I asked you to draw one of the boys, not demons!".

The mangaka got hundreds of thousands of likes on Twitter and the story quickly went viral, given the popularity of the work Koyoharu Gotouge. Demon Slayer is currently the best-selling manga in Japan and it is no surprise that younger fans prefer this type of work rather than Ishikawa's, generally designed for a more adult audience.

