Demon Slayer, Haikyu, Yuuna-san and The Promised Neverland greet fans on Jump GIGA 2020

Four series of extraordinary success ended in this first half of 2020 and Jump GIGA, the Shueisha monthly linked to the most famous Weekly Shonen Jump, did not miss the opportunity to pay tribute to each of them in its new issue, to be released on July 27th.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, The Promised Neverland, Haikyu !! is Ghost Inn – Yuna's Inn these have been some of the most popular works by Japanese and western audiences in recent years, and as you can see below the magazine has decided to dedicate a color cover and a series of wonderful illustrations to it. The color cover image is – unfortunately – in very low resolution, but immediately below you can take a look at the black and white variant.

Demon Slayer recently surpassed the absurd figure of 80 million copies in circulation, confirming itself as one of the most profitable manga in history. Haikyu !! it was no exception, with almost 40 million copies sold and 43 volumes available, while The Promised Neverland stopped at 21, an extremely solid figure considering that the manga has just 20 volumes published. For Yuuna-san, no reliable statements have yet been revealed, but long ago the author confirmed that he had placed more than 2 million copies by the first half of 2017.

And what do you think of it? Do you like these illustrations? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we remind you that Shonen Jump will soon celebrate another very important birthday, namely that of My Hero Academia.