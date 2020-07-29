Demon Slayer: Gurenge makes history, the first female song to surpass 1 million downloads

Share it:

Gurenge, the opening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba written and sung by LiSA, obtained in the week of 20-27 July another 13,678 downloads, bringing its total to 1.001.773 and thus becoming the third track in the history of Oricon digital sales to exceed one million. It is also the first ever written by a female artist.

It is a result to the limit of the impossible, achieved so far only by "Lemon" and "Uma to Shika", two songs written by the rising star Kenshi Yonezu. Gurenge is currently in the Top 10 of the most downloaded pieces from 27 weeks in a row and at least 44 in total.

Last April, the song had achieved triple platinum and more recently reached 100 million streams. Of course, selling a million digital copies is much more complex than getting reproductions, which is why the official page explicitly celebrated the milestone by thanking the fans.

In addition to the million digital downloads, LiSA has managed to sell more than 100,000 physical copies, a result that has earned the artist yet another Gold Record, while on Spotify the song currently has 72 million plays (they were 45 in April and 55 in June). The track recently surpassed the success of A Cruel Angel's Thesis, the opening of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

And what do you think of it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that Demon Slayer will return in October with his first film adaptation, for which new information will be released on August 2.